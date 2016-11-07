BEAUMONT — Delightful weather is forecast across SE Texas through Saturday ahead of another cold front Monday…

The next few morning across SE Texas will be cool so, you may need a light jacket with Friday Morning the coolest. Otherwise, each afternoon will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Increasing clouds and a slight chance of shower return to the area Late Sunday.

Monday, a cold front will then move into SE Texas with a chance of showers followed by clouds, a slight chance of showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Triangle Tonight: Clear, cool. Low near: 60° Beaumont, 59° Orange and 62° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest becoming North 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear, cool. Low near: 57°. Winds: Northwest becoming North 2-7 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Sunny, low humidity. High near: 80° Beaumont, 78° Orange and 81° at Port Arthur. Winds: North 3-10 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Sunny, low humidity. High near: 78°. Winds: North 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/12): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity . Low near: 58°. High near: 81°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 62°. High near: 83°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: South to Southeast 3-10 mph.

Monday(10/15): Partly sunny, 30% coverage of rain. Low near: 71°. High near: 83°. Winds: Variable becoming North 2-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/16) Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 8-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

