BEAUMONT — It will finally feel a little bit like Fall throughout Southeast Texas...

The cold front that swept through the region on Monday resulted in temperatures during the afternoon to be 20°+ cooler than that of Sunday afternoon. Cooler temperatures look to be apart of the seven day forecast, as each forecasted high temperature is at least a few degrees below average.

Overnight low temperatures won't be anything too outrageous during the work week. The average low temperature is about 60°, and most of our lows look to be within a few degrees of that.

Another cold front could potentially sweep through the region come early next week, but we shall cross that bridge when we get there.

The highest chances of rain look to happen on Friday night into Saturday, as well as tomorrow (Tuesday, the 16th). Cloudy conditions will dominate Southeast Texas at the absolute least. Enjoy any sort of sunshine you are able to see through the work week as well as the weekend!

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cooler and a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy and cool with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Cloudy and cool with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 60°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 59°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 68°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 56°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(10/21): Cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 53°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

© 2018 KBMT