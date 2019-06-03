Much below normal rainfall expected across SE Texas the next seven days. Temperatures will start off cool but slowly warm by the middle of next week.

Tonight, variable high cloudiness is forecast with possibly an isolated shower. Low temperatures will range from the middle/upper 40’s Lakes to the lower 50’s in the Triangle. Friday, partly sunny skies are forecast – variable cloudiness with a 10% coverage of late-days showers are possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 60 in the Lakes to the lower 60’s in the Triangle.

Saturday, variable high cloudiness will persist with highs near 60. A slight chance of light showers is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday Morning.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with a cool start in the 40’s, highs in the middle 60’s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday through next Thursday looks dry with generally mostly sunny skies, cool morning low temperatures and warming afternoon highs.

Triangle Tonight: Variable high cloudiness, cooler with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 52° in Beaumont, 51° Orange and 51° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest becoming North 4-14 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Variable high cloudiness, cooler. Low near: 47°. Winds: Northwest becoming North 3-12 mph.

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy with a 10% coverage of showers. High near: 63° in Beaumont, near 61° in Orange and near 62° in Port Arthur. Winds: North 4-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High near: 61°. Winds: North 3-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (3/16): Partly sunny, cooler, low humidity. 20% coverage of showers Saturday Night. Low near: 50°. High near: 60°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-14 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 47°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 3-10 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly sunny, dry. Low near: 45. High near 69°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-12 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny, warmer. Low near: 48°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 3-12 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 46°. High near: 72°. Winds: North becoming Variable 2-7 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 49°. High near: 75°. Winds: West becoming South 2-10 mph.