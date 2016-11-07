BEAUMONT — Find your coats. Much cooler temperatures ahead for Southeast Texas...

A couple of cold fronts will be pushing across the area through Friday. Along with the fronts we will see a good dose of rain and thunderstorms. The first round of rain today with a 60% coverage and then scattered showers for Thursday. Possible heavy rain late Thursday into Friday with a strong cold front moving into the area. The front will drop temperatures into the 50's and hold them there during the day on Friday with on and off rain.

We will get a brief break from the rain on Saturday before another front brings more scattered showers into the area Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will remain very cool with highs most days only reaching the 50's through the middle of next week.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the middle 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(11/08): Cloudy, cooler with 50% coverage of showers/storms increasing to a 70% coverage Thursday Night. Low near: 65°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 2-10 mph.

Friday(11/09) 80% coverage of rain, cloudy, windy and turning cooler. Morning High near 59° FALLING to 53° by sunset. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny, cool, windy with a 20% coverage of late day showers. Low near: 48°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, cool with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 46°. High near: 57°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Monday(11/12): 40% coverage of AM showers, decreasing late-day cloudiness, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 60°. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): Sunny and cool. Low near: 42°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

