BEAUMONT — Cooler temperatures move into Southeast Texas and they stick around awhile...

A cold front brings cool, wet and windy weather to Southeast Texas today. Temperatures falling through the 50's this afternoon. Tonight will be dry but very chilly with lows in the 40's.

This weekend Saturday looks dry for the most part. A few showers may pop up by the evening hours. Rain moves in Sunday and sticks around until Monday. After Monday, the forecast turns dry for several days. Mornings turn cold back in the 30's for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Triangle Today: 90% coverage of rain through mid-afternoon. Cloudy, windy with falling afternoon temperatures. Temperatures falling through the 50's. Winds: North 10-25 mph.

Lakes Area Today: 90% coverage of rain through mid-afternoon. Cloudy, windy with falling afternoon temperatures. Temperatures falling through the lower 50's. Winds: North 10-25 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and turning chilly. Lows in the upper 40's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and turning chilly. Lows in the middle 40's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(11/10): AM sun becoming cloudy, cool, breezy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 47°. High near: 55°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, chilly with a 70% coverage of rain. Low near: 45°. High near: 53°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Monday(11/12): 70% coverage of rain, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 59°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon, chilly and windy. Low near: 42°. High near: 52°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(11/14): Sunny, chilly. Low near: 36°. High near: 57°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/15) Sunny, chilly. Low near: 35°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

