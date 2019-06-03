Not exactly the most exciting weather (which is a good thing!) can be expected over the next week.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent over the next week, as highs will top off from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. That isn't too far off from where SETX should be for this time of the year, as the average high is in the lower to middle 70s.

Overnight low temperatures will also generally be close to average. Expect low temperatures through Friday morning to be into the upper 40s to lower 50s within the Golden Triangle, and the lower 40s to upper 40s in the Lakes Region.

Rain chances will remain relatively low. An isolated shower or two is possible on Sunday and Tuesday, but this is just a 10% coverage. Slightly higher rain chances will be around for Saturday, but let's see how the forecast evolves between now and then (I only have a 20% coverage for the time being).

Partly sunny to cloudy skies will be in the region over the next week as well. The days that appear to have the most sunshine will be on Tuesday and Thursday of this upcoming week.

No severe weather is expected through Saturday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday (3/18): Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Low near: 48°. High near 67°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 49°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Partly sunny skies and warmer. Low near: 48°. High near: 71°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Partly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 51°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Friday (3/22): Increasing clouds and mild. Low near: 53°. High near: 74°. Winds: North to Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday (3/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-15 mph.