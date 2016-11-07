BEAUMONT — Colder weather is on the way to Southeast Texas. Our first cold front will move through the area tonight with scattered showers. A bit cooler weather is forecast Thursday with a few showers. A strong cold front is then expected Early Friday Morning with high rain chances. FALLING temperatures are forecast and by late afternoon, temperatures will be in the lower 50’s. The rain will be out of the area by Kickoff for Friday Night football – just bundle up as wind chills will likely be in the upper 40’s. Saturday looks cool with highs in the upper 50’s and partly sunny skies. Sunday will be ugly with chilly temperatures and rain. Our third cold front will be strong. It’ll arrive Early Monday Morning and sweep all the moisture out of the area…so, it’ll turn cold and dry. Sunny skies are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 50’s and the first freeze will be possible next Wednesday.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, 60% thundershowers, cooler with patchy fog. Low near: 66° Beaumont, 65° Orange and 67° at Port Arthur. Winds: South shifting Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming cloudy, 40% showers, cooler with patchy fog. Low near: 55°. Winds: North 3-7 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Cloudy, cooler, humid with a 40% coverage of showers. High near: 72° Beaumont, 70° Orange and 71° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Cloudy, humid with a 40% coverage of showers. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(11/09) 80% coverage of rain, cloudy, windy and turning cooler. Morning High near 61° FALLING to 53° by sunset. Winds: North 8-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny, cool, breezy with a 20% coverage of late day showers. Low near: 47°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northeast 4-15 mph.

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, chilly with a 70% coverage of rain. Low near: 45°. High near: 54°. Winds: East-Northeast 5-14 mph.

Monday(11/12): 40% coverage of AM showers, decreasing late-day cloudiness, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northeast shifting Northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 24 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): Mostly sunny, chilly. Low near: 42°. High near: 51°. Winds: Northwest 8-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday(11/14): Sunny, chilly. Low near: 32°. High near: 53°. Winds: North to Northwest 2-7 mph.

© 2018 KBMT