BEAUMONT — After tonight, a warming trend is expected through the weekend ahead of another cold front Sunday Night.

Tonight, a Freeze Warning is in effect with wind chills possibly falling into the middle 20’s. Mostly sunny skies and warmer (but still cool) temperatures are forecast Thursday with very low humidity.

By Saturday, afternoon high temperatures will rise to near 70 and into the lower 70’s by Sunday.

Sunday Night, a cold front will move through with a few showers. Slightly cooler weather conditions are forecast the first-half of next week.

Next Wednesday, a big travel day, could be stormy across our general area.

Thanksgiving looks mild with lows in the 50’s and highs in the upper 60’s with showers.

Triangle Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect. Clear and cold. Wind Chills dropping into the middle 20’s. Low near: 30° Beaumont, 30° Orange and 32° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Freeze Warning in effect. Clear and cold. Wind Chills dropping into the lower/middle 20’s. Low: 28° to 29°. Winds: Northwest 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High near: 58° in Beaumont, High near 56° in Orange and High near 58° in Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest becoming Southwest 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High near: 55°. Winds: Northwest 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(11/16): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 38°. High near: 66°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 2-7 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 45°. High near: 70°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Partly sunny, 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 53°. High near: 72°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Monday(11/19) Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers, cooler. Low near: 52°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 50°. High near: 65°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Mostly cloudy, 70% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 54°. High near: 64°. Winds: East 6-15 mph.

