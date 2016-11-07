BEAUMONT — Southeast Texas will finally start to dry out, and the sun looks to return to Southeast Texas.....

Before you start thinking it is going to be rainbows and butterflies, temperatures will be below average for most of the next week. High temperatures do not look like they will even reach 70° through Monday, and lows will range from near freezing to about 50° over the next seven days. Obviously those low temperatures are quite a range, but the coldest night looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. I wouldn't be shocked if there was some sort of frost advisory issued for the northern half of the region, but it won't be cold enough for a long enough period of time to create massive issues.

A lot of sunshine can be expected from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning, as mostly sunny skies look to dominate Southeast Texas. As far as rain chances go, there might be an isolated shower for early Tuesday morning, and a very light shower on Sunday evening, but besides that, don't expect to see many (if any) rain drops until Monday. That is when the next best chance of rain will move into SETX.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with decreasing chances of showers as the night continues onward. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Below average temperatures under cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 30s. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and cold. Highs in the middle to upper. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Plentiful cloud cover and chilly. Highs in the middle to upper. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/14): Decreasing clouds and cool. Low near: 37°. High near: 52°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Mostly sunny skies and staying cool. Low near: 33°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/16): Warmer temperatures with plentiful sunshine. Low near: 43°. High near: 64°. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Increasing clouds but dry and mild. Low near: 49°. High near: 68°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Partly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday(11/19): Partly sunny skies with a 30% coverage of rain/storms. Low near: 47°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT