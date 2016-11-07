BEAUMONT — Get the trick-or-treating done early in the day on Wednesday, as an incoming cold front could result in strong to severe storms....

The cold front is expected to move through Southeast Texas during the early morning hours of Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, though, there will be warm and moist air off of the Gulf of Mexico that will help spark off some showers and thunderstorms. As far as severe weather goes, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather throughout all of Southeast Texas for Wednesday, BUT this is more of an overnight Wednesday into Thursday event than anything else.

Behind that cold front, clouds will be on the decrease and spectacular weather will be in Southeast Texas for Thursday afternoon, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will come back down dor Thursday and Friday, but near average to above average temperatures can be expected for Saturday through Tuesday. Humidity levels will generally increase over this timeframe as well.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Halloween: Increasing clouds and warm with higher humidity showers look to move in after 6 PM. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: South 8-16 mph.

Lakes Area Halloween: Increasing clouds and warm with higher humidity showers look to move in after 6 PM. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: South 8-16 mph.

Triangle Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain & storms. Some of those storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: South to Northwest 10-20 mph which could be higher in some storms.

Lakes Area Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain & storms. Some of those storms could be severe. Lows near 60°. Winds: South to Northwest 10-20 mph which could be higher in some storms.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(11/1): 40% AM showers mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. High near: 71°. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.

Friday(11/2): Sunny and cooler. Low near: 50°. High near: 68°. Winds: West 5-10 mph

Saturday(11/3): Sunny and awesome! Low near: 54°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Increasing clouds with a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Monday(11/5): Partly cloudy skies, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 81°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Tuesday(11/6): Partly sunny skies, 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 71°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southwest to northwest 5-15 mph.

