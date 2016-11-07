BEAUMONT — Another cold front is expected to push through SE Texas overnight…scattered showers will result tonight and Saturday. Behind the front, Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. However, a clammy Monday is forecast ahead of a round of thunderstorms Wednesday Night and Thursday Morning.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming cloudy, humid and warmer with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 68° Beaumont, 67° Orange and 68° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast shifting North 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming cloudy, humid and warmer with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 64°. Winds: Southeast shifting North 2-7 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain showers. High near: 77° Beaumont, 76° Orange and 77° at Port Arthur. Winds: North to Northeast 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain showers. High near: 73°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(10/21) Mostly sunny, pleasant. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/22): Mostly cloudy, cooler with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 53°. High near: 68°. Winds: North to Northeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): 20% coverage of morning showers becoming partly sunny, warmer. Low near: 56°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of thunderstorms late. Low near: 61°. High near: 74°. Winds: East-Northeast 5-12 mph.

Thursday(10/25): 40% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 60°. High near: 75°. Winds: North to Northwest 5-12 mph.

Friday(10/26): Partly sunny, cooler with a 20% coverage of light rain showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 68°. Winds: North to Northwest 2-7 mph.

