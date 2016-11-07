BEAUMONT — An approaching cold cold will cool Southeast Texas back down, but result in more rain. ...

The cold front will penetrate through during Monday afternoon, and it will be moving from the northwest to the southeast. If you are within the Golden Triangle, chance are that you won't notice much of a difference until Tuesday rolls around.

Cloudy skies will be dominating Southeast Texas all throughout the work week, and potentially into next weekend as well. A number of days in Southeast Texas will see rain showers and storms as a result of the clouds. The best chances of rain will be on Monday and Tuesday, but Friday night into Saturday has a high likelihood of seeing more rain.

Temperatures over the next seven days look to be all of the place. Monday's highs will be roughly 5° above average ahead of the cold front, but beyond that, temperatures will be at or below average for highs (which is about 80° this time of the year). Cooler overnight lows will be in place as well starting on Monday night.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Monday: Increasing clouds with a 70% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: East to north 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Increasing clouds with a 70% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: East to north 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/16): Cloudy and cooler with a breeze and a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 64°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures. Low near: 58°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage of PM showers. Low near: 64°. High near: 79°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Variable cloud cover with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT