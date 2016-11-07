BEAUMONT — Rain chances will continue to stay at or slight above average through most of the seven-day forecast.

Temperatures will be limited from getting all that warm through the weekend, as Southeast Texas looks to have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies during that time frame. With the clouds in place, that doesn't allow the sunshine to really come through, and warm up the ground as well as the surrounding areas.

As far as specifics go, most games for Friday night football look to be rain free, but it might not be a bad idea to bring a towel with you to dry off your seat! The weekend looks to be one filled with scattered showers and storms. I'd personally attempt to have those outdoor plans on Saturday over Sunday, but both days are far from being dry.

Wondering what the first week of October looks like? I'm glad you asked. It appears that rain chances as well as cloud cover will start to slowly move out, and that will help propel temperatures into the lower 90s for highs (which, of course, is above average).

Triangle Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 60% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 60% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Staying warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Staying warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/28) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. High near: 88°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Monday(10/1): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/2): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

