BEAUMONT — A cloudy and gloomy weekend will turn into a late summer-like pattern to begin October…

While Friday night football games look to have much more cooperative weather than that of last week, a few showers do look to be possible (especially within the Golden Triangle). Temperatures will be limited not only because of cloud cover and rain, but also because of a "cold front" that moved through.

Rain chances will start to increase for the weekend. While the rain doesn't look to be terribly heavy, the cloudy and overall bland weather will continue. No severe weather is expected, and that can be said all throughout the next seven days.

High pressure will start to make it's way back over Southeast Texas for the middle of next week. That should help drop rain chances a bit, but also propel temperatures back into the upper 80s/lower 90s range. The sun looks to make a return to the region as well.

Beyond that, no significant cold fronts appear to be on their way to Southeast Texas.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 30% coverage of showers. Highs on either side of 80°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, but staying mostly cloudy to cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/29): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. High near: 84°. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Monday(10/1): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(10/2): Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 4-20 mph.

Wednesday(10/3): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Thursday(10/4) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

