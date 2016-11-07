BEAUMONT — Cloudy skies again today will keep temperatures below normal...

Highs today only in the 60's with cloudy skies and a few pockets of light rain or drizzle.

Thursday might bring a little sun into the area with rain coverage again on the low side. A cold front will swing through the area late Friday into Saturday and will kick off a decent coverage of rain and thunderstorms. The rain should move out Saturday making way for a dry Sunday with a little bit of Sunshine. Next week we start off with low rain chances and temperatures in the 70's.

Triangle Today: Cloudy and mild with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy and mild with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the middle to upper 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 61°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 65°. High near: 78°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 66°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 62°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/22): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 75°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

