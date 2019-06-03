I hope you enjoyed the sunshine, because it doesn't appear we will see much of it over the next week.

The southerly flow that has increased our temperatures has also increased cloud cover and rain chances all throughout Southeast Texas. It appears that we are going to be stuck in this pattern for quite some time until something kicks it out. With what I've been able to put together for this specific forecast, those rain chances and high percentages of cloud cover will continue until potentially next Thursday.

Temperatures over the next week for both highs and lows will be staying above average. High temperatures this time of the year should be right around 70°, and more often than not, our high temperatures can be expected to rise into the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows (which should bottom out near 51°) will generally be into the middle 60s.

With southerly winds in place, cloud cover is going to also hang on strong. If you're a 'glass half full' sort of person, then MAYBE there will be a little bit of sunshine for Wednesday. At that point, I still doubt that much sunshine will make an appearance. Of note as well, breezy conditions will be in place for Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers and patchy fog. Lows on either side of 60°. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Triangle Friday: Cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (3/9): Mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 65°. High near: 77°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Sunday (3/10): Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 78°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/11): Cloudy skies with a 60% coverage of light showers. Low near: 67°. High near: 78°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Cloudy skies with a 30% coverage of light showers. Low near: 64°. High near: 77°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): 70% coverage of rain/storms, cloudy and breezy.. Low near: 67°. High near: 78°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday (3/14): 70% coverage of rain/storms, mostly cloudy and warm. Low near: 66°. High near: 78°. Winds: South to North 5-15 mph.