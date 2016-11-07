BEAUMONT — Three day streak of cloudy and wet weather for Southeast Texas....

A combination of moisture streaming in from the Pacific and an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will keep weather conditions gloomy for the next few days.

Today, plenty of clouds with afternoon highs struggling to reach the middle 60's with on and off rain.

Wednesday more clouds and a increasing coverage of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Finally, Friday through early next week the forecast is looking much improved. Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend.

Triangle Today: 70% coverage of on and off rain. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: 70% coverage of on and off rain. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 40% coverage of rain. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 40% coverage of rain. Lows in the middle 50's. Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, cool, breezy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain showers increasing to a 90% coverage Wednesday Night. Low near: 59°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 10-20 mph.

Thursday(10/25): 60% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 58°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.

Friday(10/26): Sunny, warmer with lower humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 56°. High near: 77°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 74°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/29): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 55°. High near: 76°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

