BEAUMONT — Limited sunshine today with a few scattered showers....

Feeling like fall today in Southeast Texas. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60's this afternoon with a few scattered showers around. A little warmer and a little more sun Wednesday and Thursday.

Another cold front swings through the area Friday into Saturday. This front won't pack quite the punch as yesterday's front. Morning lows will drop back into the upper 50's with afternoon highs in the lower 70's Sunday and Monday. Keep your umbrella handy with scattered showers on Friday and Saturday.

Triangle Today: Cloudy and mild with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Temperatures in the middle 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy and mild with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Temperatures in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cooler with isolated showers. Lows in the middle 50's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 59°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 10-20 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 63°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of rain. Low near: 58°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(10/21): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

