BEAUMONT — Feeling like Winter with with cold and windy conditions today....

You need to bundle up today. Cloudy, cold and windy conditions persist through this evening. Overnight, a Freeze Watch is in effect as temperatures could drop to near freezing.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday afternoon but afternoon highs barely make it to 50. Thursday morning we could drop again to near 32 with highs on Thursday in the 50's.

Friday into the weekend will be dry and warmer. Highs over the weekend get close to 70. Our next chance for rain will be Monday of next week.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy, cool and windy. Highs in the middle 40's. Winds: North 15-25 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Cloudy, cool and windy. Highs in the lower to middle 40's. Winds: North 15-25 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Freeze Watch. Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the middle to lower 30's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Freeze Watch. Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the lower 30's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/14): Decreasing clouds and cool. Low near: 33°. High near: 50°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Sunny skies and staying cool. Low near: 32°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday(11/16): Sunny and warmer. Low near: 38°. High near: 64°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Partly cloudy and mild. Low near: 47°. High near: 69°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Low near: 52°. High near: 67°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(11/19): Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% coverage of rain. Low near: 50°. High near: 63°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT