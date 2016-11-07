BEAUMONT — Rain in the forecast again, but it should be gone before the holiday.....

Increasing clouds today with a few isolated showers this evening. Scattered rain over night. The rain should end early on Thursday. Thanksgiving partly cloudy and mild. Friday will bring back some scattered rain during the day. This weekend dry and warm. Highs will be near 70 for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front moves through the area on Sunday. The front should cool us down to start next week. Highs near 60 for Monday and Tuesday.

Triangle Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered rain and chilly. Lows in the upper 40's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered rain and chilly. Lows in the middle 40's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thanksgiving Thursday (11/22): Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 47°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday (11/23): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 52°. High near: 69°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday (11/24) Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 50°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday (11/25): Mostly cloudy, mild and dry. Low near: 58°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Monday (11/26): Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 59°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 60°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT