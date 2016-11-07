BEAUMONT — A return of gloomy weather conditions is forecast across SE Texas followed by super weather conditions for the upcoming weekend. Chilly temperatures are forecast tonight (possibly the coolest temperatures so far this fall season) with lows in the upper 40’s in the Lakes to the lower/middle 50’s in the Triangle. Increasing cloudiness is forecast Monday. Another round of rain is forecast Monday night. Cloudy, gloomy conditions are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers. Another round of rain is forecast Wednesday Night. The upcoming weekend looks great with abundant sunshine, cool morning lows and pleasantly warm afternoons.

Triangle Tonight: High cloudiness, chilly. Low near: 53° Beaumont, 51° Orange and 54° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: High cloudiness, chilly. Low near: 49°. Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of light rain showers late increasing to a 60% coverage Monday Night. High near: 71° Beaumont, 67° Orange and 68° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy, cool with a 60% coverage of rain Monday Night. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/23): 40% coverage of showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 55°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, warmer, breezy, humid with a 30% coverage of light rain showers increasing to a 70% coverage Wednesday Night. Low near: 59°. High near: 70°. Winds: East-Northeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday(10/25): 30% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 57°. High near: 66°. Winds: North becoming Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday(10/26): Decreasing cloudiness. Low near: 53°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest becoming North 5-12 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 51°. High near: 78°. Winds: Northeast becoming West 4-12 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 56°. High near: 80°. Winds: East becoming Southwest 2-7 mph.

