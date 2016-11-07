BEAUMONT — The forecast over the next seven days will fluctuate as two weather systems move through the region. Cool, dry weather is forecast Friday and Saturday with chilly mornings and sunny, mild afternoons. A front may just make it into the area Sunday with scattered showers. By Monday Afternoon, temperatures may rise to near 80. Next Tuesday, a cold front will move through and may stall along the coast setting the stage for a drippy, dreary Wednesday and Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low near: 48° Beaumont, 47° Orange and 49° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low near: 46°. Winds: Northwest 2-7 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Sunny, mild with lower humidity. High near: 70° Beaumont, 68° Orange and 70° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest becoming Southwest 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Sunny, mild with lower humidity. High near: 68°. Winds: Northwest becoming Southwest 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(11/03): Mostly sunny, warm. Low near: 52°. High near: 77°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Sunday(11/04): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers, warmer with higher humidity. Low near: 63°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northwest becoming East 2-7 mph.

Monday(11/05) Partly sunny, warmer, breezy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 80°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 6-15 mph.

Tuesday(11/06): 20% coverage of morning showers becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Low near: 72°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southwest shifting North 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Cloudy, cooler with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 58°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 4-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Cloudy with a 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 62°. High near: 72°. Winds: Variable becoming Northeast 2-10 mph.

