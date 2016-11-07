BEAUMONT — Awesome weather is ahead for the last weekend of October in 2018...

Temperatures will top off ever so slightly above average, but rain chances will be non-existent with plentiful sunshine for the weekend. If you have anything going on outdoors, the weather looks to be quite cooperative! Take advantage of it!

The humidity will start to climb back into the weather pattern for the middle of the work week, and overnight low temperatures won't be quite as pleasant as they have been. Instead of low temperatures in the middle 50s, expect to see some upper 60s and lower 70s back for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will move through Southeast Texas at some point on Wednesday night/Thursday (more likely on Thursday) and increase rain chances. Behind that cold front, temperatures will dip below average under partly sunny skies heading into the first weekend of November.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the middle to lower 50s. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Becoming sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs approaching 80°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Becoming sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs approaching 80°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(10/28): Sunny and warm. Low near: 62°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Monday(10/29): Plentiful sunshine and staying warm. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: West to 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low near: 68°. High near: 82°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/31): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 71°. High near: 83°. Winds: South to north 5-11 mph.

Thursday(11/1): A few early showers then partly cloudy. Low near: 73°. High near: 80°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/2): Partly sunny skies, cooler and lower humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 65°. Winds: North 11-17 mph.

© 2018 KBMT