BEAUMONT — Another round of rain today before cooler and drier air comes in for the second half of the week.

Take the umbrella with a good coverage of rain today. A cold front swings through the area tomorrow and that should finally bring Southeast Texas some cooler and drier air. Thursday through Saturday the forecast turns dry with lows back in the 60's and highs only reaching the lower 80's. Another front early next week will bring a few more showers and even cooler conditions.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast to Northeast 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast to Northeast 5-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/10) Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of morning showers becoming mostly sunny, with lower humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Friday(10/12): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity . Low near: 60°. High near: 80°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 63°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 72°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Monday(10/15): Cloudy, cooler a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 60°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

