BEAUMONT — Gloom weather conditions are expected through Thursday in SE Texas with intervals of rain, however the weekend looks stellar….

Another round of rain is expected late tonight and Tuesday Morning. Amounts do not look heavy at this time. However, the clouds and rain will keep afternoon high temperatures below-normal Tuesday…take a jacket. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are forecast Wednesday Night which could bring an inch or two to the area. Friday, gorgeous weather is expected to commence right on through the weekend as sunny skies return. Low temperatures will be in the 50’s with highs in the 70’s.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 70% coverage of rain mainly after midnight. Low near: 56° Beaumont, 55° Orange and 56° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 30% coverage of showers mainly after midnight. Low near: 54°. Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: 60% coverage of mainly morning rain showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. High near: 64° Beaumont, 63° Orange and 63° at Port Arthur. Winds: North to Northeast 6-14 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: 30% coverage of showers, cloudy and cool. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, cool, breezy, humid with a 60% coverage of rain showers increasing to a 90% coverage Wednesday Night. Low near: 59°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 7-12 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Thursday(10/25): 20% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 58°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northwest 6-12 mph with gusts to 18 mph.

Friday(10/26): Mostly sunny, warmer with lower humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 72°. Winds: West-Northwest 4-12 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 78°. Winds: West 4-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 52°. High near: 72°. Winds: North becoming Southwest 2-7 mph.

Monday(10/29): Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 76°. Winds: West becoming North 2-7 mph.

