Another round of possible heavy rainfall will move into SE Texas later this evening. Model data shows as much as 3” with locally heavier amounts possible. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast mainly for the first-half of Thursday with improving weather during the afternoon.

Friday through next Wednesday, a persistent pattern will set up with about a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon. Lows will be in the middle 70’s with highs in the lower 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 80% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Low near: 75° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 80% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Low near: 72°. Winds: Southeast to South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: 70% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms with decreasing afternoon cloudiness. High near: 90° Beaumont, 89° Orange and 90° at Port Arthur. Winds: South to Southwest 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: 70% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms with decreasing afternoon cloudiness. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(6/22): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-12 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 8-15 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South to Southeast 3-8 mph.

Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

