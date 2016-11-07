BEAUMONT — Hot weather and scattered storms will continue to dominate Southeast Texas' weather.

The weather pattern that SETX is in reflects that of a mid-summer pattern more so than Fall being right around the corner (which "starts" this weekend). Temperatures warm up during the morning and early afternoon, and that allows for some instability to build up, and result in late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms.

While no severe weather is necessarily in the forecast, a 30-45 minutes moderate to heavy downpour is possible. In some of these thunderstorms, winds may gust up to 40 mph, and frequent lightning/thunder will happen.

Rain chances look to increase for Friday and the weekend, and that will help drop temperatures ever so slightly.

Triangle Tonight: Upon evening showers diminishing, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers diminishing, becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Monday(9/24): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT