BEAUMONT — An active weather pattern continues through the rest of the work week.....

Time to get out and vote today. A few showers will pop up, but rain coverage will only reach 30% this afternoon.

Rain chances increasing on Wednesday and will keep going up until Friday morning. Scattered showers on Wednesday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Scattered rain on Friday. Friday temperatures drop along with the scattered showers. Friday night football games look dry but very chilly this week.

This weekend the mornings will be chilly with afternoon highs below normal in the 60's. The weekend forecast will be dry.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Lows near 70. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/07): Partly sunny with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 72°. High near: 82°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 64°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/09): Cloudy skies through the day, with a 60% coverage of showers ending before the evening. Temperatures falling during the afternoon. Low near: 56°. High near: 61°. Winds: Northeast 10-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny skies and cooler. Low near: 49°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(11/11): Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low near: 47°. High near: 66°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Monday(11/12): Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low near: 50°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

