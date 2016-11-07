BEAUMONT — Expect to see the continued late summer pattern that Southeast Texas has been stuck in to continue over the next week.

High temperatures will stay above average all throughout the seven-day forecast. High temperatures will continue to flirt with the 90° mark (and at times, exceed that), while lows will mainly stay in the middle 70s. No cold fronts look to be on the way to Southeast Texas over the next seven days.

Scattered rain showers and storms will continue to be in the forecast as well. No given day appears to be a washout, but instead the late afternoon/early evening variety. The best chances of rain look to unfortunately be around for the weekend, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. No severe weather is expected on any given day.

Triangle Thursday: Partly sunny with above average temperatures and a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly sunny with above average temperatures and a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower half of the 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower half of the 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of PM rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/8): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/9): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Wednesday(10/10): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

