Heavy rain at times today for Southeast Texas

A stalled out front across the area is focusing heavy rain overhead. A Flash Flood Watch for Hardin, Jefferson and Orange Counties is in effect until 6pm. Parts of Southeast Texas could pick up 2-4 inches of rain today.

Rain chances area high again Wednesday before rain coverage drops back to about 50% through Saturday. By Sunday into Monday rain coverage drops down to near 30%.

Of course keeping our attention towards the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system could develop over the next few days. Indications right now are showing a weak tropical system into South Texas Friday into Saturday. As always, that could change the next few days. We will be tracking the changing weather conditions in the Gulf and giving you the latest information this week.

Triangle Today: Cloudy and humid with a 90% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy and humid with a 80% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 70's to upper 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/12): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 80°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for isolated showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

