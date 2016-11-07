An umbrella will be your friend this week as rain coverage stays high.

Today periods of rain, and a few isolated storms, will move across Southeast Texas. Rain coverage will be near 80% with some spots receiving up to 2 inches.

Rain coverage will remain above 50% through Thursday. Each day scattered rain will be working across the area. Friday into the weekend rain coverage will drop to 20-30%. That means only isolated showers over the weekend. Highs will return to the 90's by the weekend.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, and windy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, and windy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Triangle Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/22): Partly sunny, 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

