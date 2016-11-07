It has been a wet morning for most of Southeast Texas. A drier forecast though for this evening.

Heavy rain moved through Southeast Texas this morning. Rain coverage will start to drop off as we head into evening hours. An area of low pressure over us today will be west by this evening helping drop rain coverage.

The next seven days hang on to the umbrella. Scattered showers are in the forecast everyday through the middle of next week. Highs each day will be close to 90.

Triangle Today: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Variable 3-8 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday(7/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(7/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

