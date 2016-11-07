BEAUMONT — A wet pattern will persist across SE Texas through the weekend…

High rain chances are in store for SE Texas Wednesday as a weak front works into the area and interacts with abundant moisture. High temperatures may get to the middle 80’s however, once the rains begin, temperatures could slide into the 70’s.

Then, Thursday and Friday with the front washing out of the area, respectable rain chances will persist with a 50-60% coverage with similar conditions during the weekend.

Early next week, upper-level high pressure will build into the region from the East. This will finally bring a drier forecast, but afternoon high temperatures will climb back to near 90 degrees.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of evening showers and partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage by sunrise. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% coverage of evening showers becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage by sunrise. Low near: 71°. Winds: South 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Wednesday: Cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 86° Beaumont, 85° Orange and 87° at Port Arthur. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 86°. Winds: South shifting North 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/27): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 83°. Winds: West becoming North 2-5 mph.

Friday(9/28) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 85°. Winds: East to Southeast 2-5 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 84°. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Monday(10/01): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(10/02): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: East-Southeast 3-10 mph.

