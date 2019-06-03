Rain chances climb higher towards the middle of this week.

Starting off the week with warm and humid conditions.  Rain coverage stays fairly low today and Tuesday at 20%.

Wednesday a cold front pushes through Southeast Texas.  The front will bring a good coverage of rain and thunderstorms.  Some of the rain could be heavy and the storms a little bit on the strong side with gusty winds.  A few showers will linger into Thursday.

Friday into the weekend cooler and drier air filters into our area bringing a nice mild and dry forecast into the weekend and well into next week.

Triangle Today:  Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers.  Highs near 80°.  Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today:  Mostly cloudy, humid, with a 40% coverage of showers.  Highs in the lower 70's.  Winds:  Northeast becoming East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight:  Becoming cloudy, warm, humid with patchy fog and a 20% coverage of light showers.  Lows in the upper 60's.  Winds:  East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight:  Cloudy, cooler, humid with patchy fog and a 30% coverage of light showers.  Lows near 60.  Winds:  East  5-10 mph.

 

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (3/12):  Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 20% coverage of showers.  Low near: 68.  High near 78°.  Winds:  Southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/13):  Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80% coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening.  Low near: 69°.  High near: 76°.  Winds:  South 15-25 mph.

Thursday (3/14):  Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 40% coverage of mainly morning rain.  Low near: 66°.  High near: 75°.  Winds: South shifting Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15):  AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler.  Low near: 49°.  High near: 62°.  Winds:  North 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/16):  Mostly sunny, cooler with low humidity.  Low near: 47°.  High near: 63°.  Winds:  North 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17):  Mostly sunny, cool with low humidity.  Low near: 46°.  High near: 62°.  Winds:  North 5-12 mph.