Rain chances climb higher towards the middle of this week.

Starting off the week with warm and humid conditions. Rain coverage stays fairly low today and Tuesday at 20%.

Wednesday a cold front pushes through Southeast Texas. The front will bring a good coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy and the storms a little bit on the strong side with gusty winds. A few showers will linger into Thursday.

Friday into the weekend cooler and drier air filters into our area bringing a nice mild and dry forecast into the weekend and well into next week.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs near 80°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, with a 40% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: Northeast becoming East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming cloudy, warm, humid with patchy fog and a 20% coverage of light showers. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cooler, humid with patchy fog and a 30% coverage of light showers. Lows near 60. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (3/12): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 68. High near 78°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80% coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. Low near: 69°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 15-25 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 40% coverage of mainly morning rain. Low near: 66°. High near: 75°. Winds: South shifting Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15): AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler. Low near: 49°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Mostly sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 47°. High near: 63°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Mostly sunny, cool with low humidity. Low near: 46°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.