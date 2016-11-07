BEAUMONT — A big drop in temperatures will greet you out the door this morning.....

We started near 40 this morning! Sunny and dry conditions this afternoon with highs only in the middle 50's. A cold night tonight with lows dropping off into the lower 30's. There is a chance for a little frost in the Lakes area early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday another cool day in the upper 50's. Wednesday will be warmer in the upper 60's with still a dry forecast.

Thursday through Saturday rain chances are back in the forecast. A few scattered showers will pop up with the best coverage coming on Friday. Highs will be in the middle 70's.

Sunday will be a dry one with highs near 70.

Triangle Today: Variable clouds and much cooler. Highs in the middle 50's. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Variable clouds and much cooler. Highs in the lower 50's. Winds: North 8-13 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, turning cold with frost possible. Lows in the middle 30's. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, turning cold with frost possible. Lows in the lower 30's. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (11/27): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 38°. High near: 58°. Winds: North to South 5 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Partly sunny with warmer temperatures. Low near: 40°. High near: 69°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies with isolated showers possible. Low near: 58°. High near: 74°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Partly sunny skies and a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 61°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Variable clouds with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 62°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Mostly sunny skies . Low near: 55°. High near: 71°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT