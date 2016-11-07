The summer weather pattern over Southeast Texas will continue to hold through the weekend.

Hot and humid each day with rain coverage near 20%. What rain that does develop will mainly be isolated, heat of the day, afternoon showers. Highs each afternoon will reach the lower to middle 90's.

Next week the pattern will change, as high pressure breaks down, rain coverage will go up. A good coverage of rain will develop both Monday and Tuesday.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 101 and 104°. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 102 and 104°. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 2-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% chance of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Monday(7/02): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(7/03) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber

