BEAUMONT — Rain chances in and out of the forecast the next 7 days...

A few showers across Southeast Texas today. Highs will be warm in the lower 80's.

Friday a cold front will bring in more scattered rain and then drier weather going into Sunday. Sunday looks good for outdoor plans. Next week the rain coverage starts at 40% on Monday and increases to 70% by Thursday. A cold front on Thursday should bring in some more rain then clear us out going into next weekend.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the middle 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 68°. High near: 78°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(10/21) Mostly sunny, pleasant. Low near: 59°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 10-20 mph.

Monday(10/22): Mostly cloudy, cooler with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 53°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Partly sunny, warmer with a 50% coverage of morning showers . Low near: 58°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 64°. High near: 75°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Thursday(10/25): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 69°. High near: 76°. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph.

