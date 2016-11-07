Rain chances not looking good the next couple of days.

Today and Friday rain chances are not in the forecast. Saturday rain chances stay at a low 20%. Sunday rain chances shoot up to 50% with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Monday rain coverage will still be near 40%. Going into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week rain coverage drops back to a more normal 20-30% coverage. Highs will stay in the 90's over the next several days.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 98-103°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 99-101°. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(6/08): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/09): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Monday(6/11): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

