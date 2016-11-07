BEAUMONT — The heat is on this afternoon!

Only a 30% coverage in rain today. That will lead to hotter temperatures in the middle 90's.

Each day this week rain chances will be in the forecast. Even though there will be some rain around not one day will be a washout. Spots where you are not getting the rain it will be hot with highs from the lower to middle 90's. Rain chances will stick around for the weekend as well.

We are keeping an eye on the remnants of ISAAC in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center only gives it a 10% chance for development over the next 5 days.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: West 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: West 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: North to South 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

