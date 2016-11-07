A summer weather pattern is setting up over Southeast Texas.

The next seven days rain chances stay low as afternoon heat rises into the lower to middle 90's.

Rain chances over the weekend should be confined to only a few passing showers from. Be careful in the summer heat!

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.





Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/26): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 78°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a stray shower possible. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% coverage of a few showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(7/1): Partly sunny, hot and humid. 20% coverage of a few showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT