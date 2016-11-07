BEAUMONT — The forecast looking good today and into the weekend...

Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower 80's. Saturday will be the same with a few more clouds. Sunday warm but still dry.

Next week a cold front will push into the area and then stall out along the coast on Monday. The front will give us cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and scattered showers from time to time. Be ready for the change.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs around 80. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs in the upper 70's. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Lows in the lower to middle 60's. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Lows around 60. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly cloudy, higher humidity. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Monday(10/15): Partly sunny, 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 80°. Winds: East becoming North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(10/16) Cloudy, cooler and breezy with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 69°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 70°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

