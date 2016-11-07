Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to return to Southeast Texas for Sunday. These look to be scattered in nature, so I don't anticipate the day as a whole to be a washout. If you are fortunate enough to get one of those showers, enjoy it! Not only will it cool down the temperature a bit, but that could also be the last little bit of rain that you see over the next seven days.

The end of May and beginning of June look to be well above average temperature wise, and it doesn't appear that there is any day featuring a solid rain chance.

No need to worry about the tropics, as Alberto looks to stay well to our east, and not cause any issues for Southeast Texas (besides hot temperatures!)

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows ion either side of 70°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Northwest to south 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Northwest to south 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 95°. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 96°. Winds: North to South 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

