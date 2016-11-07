Rain chances stay in the forecast today with a 20 to 30% coverage of showers and isolated storms.

Rain chances will remain fairly low through the work week. Each day coverage will be close to 30%.

This weekend Gulf moisture will increase across Southeast Texas. While it is unlikely we will see anything tropical, a surge of moisture will bring a good coverage of rain Saturday through Monday. The rain should keep temperatures near 90 for the weekend.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/12) Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm possible. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Mostly cloudy, with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

