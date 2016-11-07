Rain chances stay in the forecast today with a 20 to 30% coverage of showers and isolated storms.
Rain chances stay in the forecast today with a 20 to 30% coverage of showers and isolated storms.
Rain chances will remain fairly low through the work week. Each day coverage will be close to 30%.
Rain chances will remain fairly low through the work week. Each day coverage will be close to 30%.
This weekend Gulf moisture will increase across Southeast Texas. While it is unlikely we will see anything tropical, a surge of moisture will bring a good coverage of rain Saturday through Monday. The rain should keep temperatures near 90 for the weekend.
This weekend Gulf moisture will increase across Southeast Texas. While it is unlikely we will see anything tropical, a surge of moisture will bring a good coverage of rain Saturday through Monday. The rain should keep temperatures near 90 for the weekend.
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, hot, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday(6/12) Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm possible. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.
Wednesday(6/13): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.
Sunday(6/17): Mostly cloudy, with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.
Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber