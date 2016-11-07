BEAUMONT — Much warmer weather today courtesy of patchy sunshine across SE Texas and the same can be expected Friday as high temperatures warm into the lower 80’s. Patchy rain is expected late Friday Afternoon. Scattered showers are forecast Saturday as a reinforcing front/high pressure builds into the area. Sunday looks great with sunny skies and low humidity. Monday, cloudiness will returns to SE Texas with showers late. Wednesday and Thursday look wet with thunderstorms and possibly some heavy rainfall next Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, humid and warmer. Low near: 63° Beaumont, 61° Orange and 64° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, humid and warmer. Low near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 2-7 mph.

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of light rain showers late. High near: 83° Beaumont, 81° Orange and 84° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 20% coverage of showers late. High near: 79°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, warmer with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 68°. High near: 78°. Winds: North 4-12 mph.

Sunday(10/21) Mostly sunny, pleasant. Low near: 60°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/22): Becoming mostly cloudy, cooler with a 30% coverage of showers late. Low near: 53°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Partly sunny, warmer with a 30% coverage of morning showers . Low near: 57°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 6-15 mph.

Thursday(10/25): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 70°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northwest 4-10 mph.

