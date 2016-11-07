BEAUMONT — The rain is headed out of Texas this morning leading to some sunshine this weekend...

A little bit of light rain and drizzle on this Thursday morning. The rain will be moving out no later than mid morning giving way to a dry weather pattern that will stick around for the next several days.

Friday into the weekend mornings will be cool with warm afternoons in the 70's and 80's. A cold front will pass through the area dry on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures to start next week.

The next chance for rain will be Thursday of next week. Enjoy the sunshine!!

Triangle Today: 20% coverage of morning showers, then warm and dry. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: 30% coverage of morning showers, then warm and dry. Highs near 70. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the middle 50's. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/26): Cool start, then mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Cool start, then sunny, pleasantly warm with low humidity. Low near: 57°. High near: 80°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 63°. High near: 82°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/29): Sunny, cooler with low humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 58°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Chilly start, then mostly sunny, mild with low humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 50°. High near: 72°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(10/31): Partly sunny, warmer during the afternoon. Low near: 61°. High near: 78°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

