The weather pattern over Southeast Texas remains dry this week.

Starting off the work week a little cool but at least dry. Highs today in the 60's.

This week rain chances stay out of the forecast through Friday. Afternoon highs each day will slowly warm up with morning lows starting off on the cool side.

This weekend rain chances are back. Rain coverage over the weekend near 40%. So basically scattered showers here and there. It shouldn't be a wash out for Saturday or Sunday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70's.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower to middle 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly again. Lows in upper 40's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly again. Lows in middle 40's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (3/19): Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low near: 47°. High near: 68°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Sunny and warmer. Low near: 48°. High near: 70°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Sunny and seasonable. Low near: 48°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday (3/22): Mostly sunny and warm. Low near: 52°. High near: 74°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday (3/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/24): Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.