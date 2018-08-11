BEAUMONT — Much cooler air is making its way into Southeast Texas.....

The first push of cooler air behind a cold front made its way into the area late yesterday bringing severe weather and heavy rain. The front has now moved south into the Gulf of Mexico. Behind the front today we will be cooler with highs near 70 and only a slight chance for a few showers.

Overnight more rain moves into Southeast Texas with another front that will drop our temperatures through the 50's Friday. Saturday will be cool with only a few isolated showers. Sunday into Monday more rain will move through the area with another front. Behind this front temperatures could drop into the 30's next Wednesday morning.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a 40% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs near 70. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing across the area. Temperatures falling to near 60. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing across the area. Temperatures falling into the upper 50's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(11/09) 80% coverage of rain, cloudy, windy and turning cooler. Morning High near 61° FALLING to 53° by sunset. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Partly sunny, cool, breezy with a 20% coverage of late day showers. Low near: 46°. High near: 59°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Veterans Day Sunday(11/11): Cloudy, chilly with a 70% coverage of rain. Low near: 47°. High near: 54°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Monday(11/12): 50% coverage of AM showers, decreasing late-day cloudiness, windy and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 60°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(11/13): Mostly sunny, chilly. Low near: 42°. High near: 53°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Friday(11/14): Sunny, chilly. Low near: 37°. High near: 55°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

