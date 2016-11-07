BEAUMONT — Rain today with colder and drier air coming the rest of the week.....

Take the coat and umbrella today. Cool temperatures with scattered showers on this Monday afternoon. A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday and then the forecast turns dry. This week morning lows in the 30's with highs in the 40's on Tuesday. Afternoon highs in the 50's on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the 60's this weekend. No rain chances this week.

Triangle Today: Cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 50's. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few showers. Lows in the upper 30's. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies with a few showers. Lows in the middle 30's. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(11/13): Mostly cloudy morning then decreasing clouds and chilly. Low near: 39°. High near: 49°. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Wednesday(11/14): Sunny and cool. Low near: 34°. High near: 51°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/15): Cool temperatures and mostly sunny. Low near: 32°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/16): Sunny and warmer. Low near: 37°. High near: 65°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Saturday(11/17): Mostly sunny and mild. Low near: 43°. High near: 69°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 49°. High near: 66°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

