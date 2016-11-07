BEAUMONT — A cold front will bring weather changes to Southeast Texas...

The front moves into the area today with scattered rain and thunderstorms. The front will then stall along the coast. Cooler air behind the front will be shallow allowing warm moist air to ride up over it. This combination will keep us cloudy and cool the next couple of days with light rain and drizzle. Another front will move through the area on Friday into Saturday. This second front will bring more rain and keep temperatures very fall-ish around Southeast Texas.

Triangle Monday: Increasing clouds with a 70% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Increasing clouds with a 70% coverage of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. A few scattered showers. Lows in the middle 60's Winds: Northeast 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. A few scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60's Winds: Northeast 7-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/16): Cloudy and cooler with a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 67°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 64°. High near: 78°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 72°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

