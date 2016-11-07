BEAUMONT — A little bit of a break from the rain today.

There could be a few showers but coverage staying low today. The break won't last long as rain coverage will be increasing again for Tuesday. Keep the umbrella handy all week long with rain coverage staying near 50%. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in check this week with highs in the middle to upper 80's.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/25): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Friday(9/28) Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

